IDC: global cloud infrastructure spend had ‘unusually’ high growth in Q2

Investments in global compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud deployments grew 22.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to US$22.6 billion.

According to IDC, spending on cloud infrastructure continues to outgrow the non-cloud segment although the latter had strong growth in Q2 as well, rising 15.2 percent year on year to $17.3 billion.

The researcher highlighted an infrastructure refresh cycle, increasing prices, system shipments toward the accumulated backlogs from previous quarters, and anticipation of tougher economic conditions, which might impact IT spending in the upcoming quarters, as contributors to the atypically high growth in spending across both segments.

Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached US$15.6 billion during the quarter, swelling 18.9 percent compared to a year ago.

IDC said it expects to see continuous strong demand for shared cloud infrastructure with spending expected to surpass non-cloud infrastructure spending in 2023.

The dedicated cloud infrastructure segment surged 30.9 percent in Q2 to $7 billion.

Of the total dedicated cloud infrastructure, 46.3 percent was deployed on customer premises.

Service providers spending grows

IDC data found that service providers spent $22.6 billion on compute and storage infrastructure, up 19.7 percent from Q2 2021.

It added this spending accounted for 56.7 percent of the total market.

Non-service providers (enterprises, government) upped investments at a similarly high rate - 18.5 percent year on year - setting another record quarter for growth in this segment driven by deployments of dedicated clouds in addition to developments mentioned above.

IDC expects compute and storage spending by service providers to reach $88.3 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.9 percent.

Central and Eastern Europe IT suffers spending dip

On a geographic basis, investments in cloud infrastructure in Q2 increased in all regions except Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), which slumped 42.9 percent due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia/Pacific (excluding China and Japan) (APeCJ) grew the most at 41.6 percent and 40 percent respectively.

IDC said all other regions demonstrated growth in the low teens to 25 percent range, making Q2 2022 one of the strongest quarters for cloud infrastructure investment growth across the globe.

For 2022, cloud infrastructure spending is expected to grow in all regions except CEE, with three regions, APeCJ, MEA, and Western Europe, expecting to post annual growth in the 20-25 percent range.

IDC FY22 IT cloud spend outlook

For the full year 2022, IDC is forecasting cloud infrastructure spending to grow 17 percent to earn $88.9 billion - a noticeable increase from ten percent annual growth in 2021, it said.

Non-cloud infrastructure is expected to be up by 6.1 percent to $66.4 billion.

Shared cloud infrastructure is expected to grow 15.1 percent year to $61 billion for the full year while spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure is expected to rise 21.4 percent to $27.9 billion for the full year.

