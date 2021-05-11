IDC: Hybrid cloud drives growth of enterprise server and storage market

New data from IDC showed double-digit growth for the Australian server and storage market, which is up 11.3 percent in 2021.

The analyst company said it expects spending to continue to grow through 2023, in parallel with the growth of public cloud consumption that was spurred by the accelerated transformation seen in 2020.

It added that despite the increase in businesses taking on a cloud-first strategy, the market size for infrastructure for private cloud and traditional IT will remain bigger than public cloud.

“The use of cloud-centric digital infrastructures have helped enterprises meet the business and technology challenges of the pandemic and will continue to be the key pillar in an accelerating hybrid cloud adoption era, and Australian organisations have been at the forefront of regional cloud adoption and infrastructure transformation across all sectors,” said IDC Asia Pacific enterprise infrastructure and data centre senior research manager Cynthia Ho.

According to IDC analysis of its Cloud Pulse 2020 survey, Australian enterprises are leveraging multi-cloud models to best suit their needs, and ongoing migration will continue to play a major role in the enterprise infrastructure market.

The survey showed that enterprises will continue looking to new cloud technology for deploying workloads across interconnected cloud models.

Vendors and channel partners should be ready to support this trend long-term by assisting with the transition to hybrid cloud environments, focusing on workload and infrastructure optimisation, consistent resilience, and continual enhancement.