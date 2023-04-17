IDC sees multi-billion opportunity for public cloud in Australia

By on
Analysts International Data Corporation (IDC) has predicted public cloud spending in Australia will reach A$22.4 billion in 2026, up 83 per cent from A$12.2 billion in 2022.

Commissioned by Microsoft, IDC has published a new whitepaper that examines public cloud trends over the next three years within Australia.

IDC also predicted that public cloud adoption in Australia will generate A$123.7 billion in revenue across cloud customer and supplier ecosystems in 2022, which is equivalent to more than five per cent of GDP.

The report also determined that public cloud deployments will generate cumulative new revenue of more than A$114 billion in Australia for cloud customer and supplier ecosystems by 2026.

The whitepaper predicted that public cloud adoption and adjacent areas such as security, data mining or analytics will create almost 600 thousand jobs in Australia.

“Cloud computing enables organisations to free up IT resources so they can achieve more technology and business innovation to drive revenue growth,” IDC Asia/Pacific research vice president and co-author of the whitepaper Linus Lai said.

IDC also determined that organisations with existing cloud migration strategies will continue to adopt public cloud services pre-emptively to drive business efficiency, while those without strategies in place will be forced to adapt to cloud reactively.

Microsoft ANZ managing director Steven Worrall said, “It’s clear that the strong demand for public cloud services in Australia and New Zealand shows no signs of slowing, as organisations continue to transform their business operations, accelerate the pace of innovation and capitalise on technologies such as AI and data analytics,”

“Cloud technology will also help organisations remain resilient in today’s challenging economic environment by enabling them to simplify their IT systems and processes, reduce costs and minimise risks.”

