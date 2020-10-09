Identity solutions vendor Okta unveils new partner specialisations

Identity solutions vendor Okta has launched new partner specialisations within its Okta Partner Connect program.

Partners can specialise on either Customer Identity and Okta Access Gateway to support customers that have staff working from home more frequently.

The Customer Identity specialisation involves Okta’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) service to help organisations improve their digital customer experience.

The Okta Access Gateway specialisation involves the Okta Access Gateway platform, which connects on-premises legacy and custom-built applications to the Okta Identity Cloud to enable workforces to access every application through a centralised identity provider.

Okta said that focusing on the two areas of emphasis empowers partners to to deliver holistic identity solutions while solving the highest priority issues for organisations.

Okta vice president of worldwide partners Patrick McCue said, “The shift to remote work has made identity an indispensable component of running a successful business, and customers need a full solution, working with one trusted partner advisor.”

“Our new Services Delivery Specializations are focused on key products, enabling our global partner ecosystem to solve multiple customer challenges at once. This helps our joint customers while at the same time providing our partners the opportunity to build an identity practice with a recurring revenue stream around Services Delivery.”