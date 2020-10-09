Identity solutions vendor Okta unveils new partner specialisations

By on
Identity solutions vendor Okta unveils new partner specialisations

Identity solutions vendor Okta has launched new partner specialisations within its Okta Partner Connect program.

Partners can specialise on either Customer Identity and Okta Access Gateway to support customers that have staff working from home more frequently.

The Customer Identity specialisation involves Okta’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) service to help organisations improve their digital customer experience.

The Okta Access Gateway specialisation involves the Okta Access Gateway platform, which connects on-premises legacy and custom-built applications to the Okta Identity Cloud to enable workforces to access every application through a centralised identity provider.

Okta said that focusing on the two areas of emphasis empowers partners to to deliver holistic identity solutions while solving the highest priority issues for organisations.

Okta vice president of worldwide partners Patrick McCue said, “The shift to remote work has made identity an indispensable component of running a successful business, and customers need a full solution, working with one trusted partner advisor.”

“Our new Services Delivery Specializations are focused on key products, enabling our global partner ecosystem to solve multiple customer challenges at once. This helps our joint customers while at the same time providing our partners the opportunity to build an identity practice with a recurring revenue stream around Services Delivery.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
access channel program identity management okta partner program security

Partner Content

The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Another Office 365 outage hits Microsoft Exchange

Another Office 365 outage hits Microsoft Exchange
TechOne ordered to pay former exec $5.2m

TechOne ordered to pay former exec $5.2m
PM's cyber pledge has failed to engage industry

PM's cyber pledge has failed to engage industry
How NOT to do PR

How NOT to do PR
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?