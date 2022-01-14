Identity solutions vendor Saviynt names Bruce Nixon as first ANZ channel chief

Identity and access management (IAM) vendor Saviynt has appointed Bruce Nixon as its first partner director for Australia and New Zealand.

Nixon was hired following his departure from competing IAM vendor CyberArk, where he was its ANZ partner manager lead from 2016 to December 2021.

As partner director, Nixon will focus on Saviynt’s channel partners, including the management of its existing partners and recruiting new ones ahead of the vendor’s planned launch of a new partner program later this year.

Speaking to CRN, Nixon said he had been working with companies that are “a little bit smaller” in the local context for most of his career.

“I really enjoy being part of the relatively early period that companies go through when they’re successful,” he said.

“When I was approached, I looked at the current state of the team and I was very impressed with the local operations, as well as the amount of investment Saviynt is putting into the region.”

Nixon added that the Saviynt platform is in line with industry macro trends over the last three years, and also mirrored by all of the primary analysts that cover the IAM space.

“The identity and access management market is going through broad scale convergence, recognising that vendors need to address more than narrow point solutions in the space, so the more I looked at Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud solution, the more I thought that it was probably the leading solution when it comes to addressing these enterprise requirements,” Nixon said.

Nixon worked at CyberArk from 2016 to late 2021 as ANZ partner manager lead, managing the company’s IT channel ecosystem across the region.

Prior to that, he worked at field service management software vendor FieldAware, Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks and Symantec.

Locally, Saviynt currently engages with a number of global system integrators like Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG and more, but the company is also on the hunt for new partners.

“On a partner recruitment perspective, we’re looking to build up a select group of boutique partners that focus almost exclusively on IAM and have a very deep level of domain expertise,” Nixon said.

“And in particular, you kno, we are looking to talk to, and we are currently talking to, a number of boutique partners that have focused on more of the legacy IAM solutions, specifically on prototype solutions that a lot of their customer base has.”