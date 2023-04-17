IFS ANZ partners with InfoConsulting Group to grow ANZ presence

Enterprise software vendor IFS has signed a strategic partnership covering Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with InfoConsulting Group, the company said.

The aim of the partnership is to grow IFS’ presence in the region by offering support services to customers using its software.

InfoConsulting Group delivers IT services and solutions for manufacturing, construction, mining and service-centric companies.

Under this strategic partnership, InfoConsulting Group will be an exclusive partner and will offer various services to IFS customers from business consulting, technical development and IFS support.

This will occur through a global support program that already provides first and second level support to over 20,000 IFS customers.

InfoConsulting Group will also aim to accelerate the expansion of the IFS footprint within this region with new sales into its dedicated industry marketplace.

“InfoConsulting has been working with IFS for many years to ensure the satisfaction of our customers, regardless of the location or time zone of their operations throughout the world,” InfoConsulting Group head Miroslaw Kamiński said.

The service provider has been a long-term Platinum Partner of IFS globally for several years, and first entered the Australian market in 2021 in partnership with IFS.

“The strategic agreement with IFS for the Australia and New Zealand region is a confirmation of the trust we have built in each other over time."

"As a winner of the global IFS Customer Choice Partner of the Year award, we support our customers on almost every continent.”

“We are confident that, together with IFS, we will increase the number of new IFS customer names in the region, as well as provide a very high level of support and maintenance services as we have already proven in delivering to our existing customer and partner base,” Kamiński concluded.

“We believe that the trust we have built together, alongside this strategic relationship with InfoConsulting Group will help us build upon a partner-first business model to expand our reach across Australia and New Zealand delivering best-in-class enterprise technology solutions that enhance business performance," IFS ANZ managing director Warren Zietsman said.

“Together with InfoConsulting, we look forward to supporting our customers with their digital transformation journeys," Zietsman said.