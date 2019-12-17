iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

By on
iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

Customers of iiNet’s sub-brand Netspace have had trouble accessing email for at least five days, and the ISP can’t say when normal service will be resumed.

iiNet’s brief incident report says almost nothing about the situation, other than the cryptic sentence “Customers may experience login failures or slow loading times when accessing Netspace mailboxes.” Social media posts seen by CRN suggest that both webmail and email clients are affected and have been since last Friday, December 12th.

A Whirlpool thread on the outage contains posts complaining of possible data loss. It also hints at previous instability with the service.

iiNet’s not saying much about the incident. Its incident report says “Work to restore Netspace mail is ongoing. No ETR [Estimated Time of Return] is available at this stage.” Similar messaging has reached social media.

The incident appears to impact Netspace alone – iiNet’s other acquired brands seem not to be impacted. Given that iiNet acquired Netspace in 2010, the retention of isolated email systems may be as remarkable as the outage itself.

CRN has contacted iiNet for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud email iinet isps netspace outages telco

Most Read Articles

Mac Pro arrives in Australia &#8211; with top price of $85,600

Mac Pro arrives in Australia – with top price of $85,600
Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader

Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader
Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health

Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health
iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

iiNet hit by five-day mail outage
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?