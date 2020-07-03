Illuminance Solutions, KPMG team up for NDIS solutions

Perth-based technology services provider Illuminance Solutions has partnered with KPMG Australia to provide discounts for non-profit National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) providers.

Illuminance integrated KPMG’s Wiise platform with its own customer management system AvantCare to help customers save on implementation and integration costs.

Wiise is developed by KPMG Australia in partnership with Microsoft and Commonwealth Bank, using Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Business Applications platform. AvantCare is also based on the same technology.

The integration aims to enable NDIS providers to save time and costs associated with the delivery and financial management for essential services for customers, as well as delivering quality care to customers.

AvantCare provides nonprofits with license discounts and sponsorships via Microsoft’s Tech for Social Impact initiative, while Wiise has a specially designed $49 subscription licence for nonprofits.

Illuminance Solutions CEO Nilesh Makwana said this year had highlighted the need for an efficient, easily accessible online, and most important secure, service delivery platform for the disability services sector.

“During this global shutdown, care workers need to be sure that they have the tools available to provide services to those in need, no matter what the circumstances, and the service provider needs to keep control of its costs with up to date information to make key decisions rapidly. This packaged solution provides the complete platform to provide all of this and more,” Makwana said.

“Wiise and illuminance have been peers in the nonprofit industry for a few years now and we are delighted to be able to collaborate in a meaningful way that has the potential to alleviate cost-related stress, so providers can redeploy those savings back to the end users.”

Wiise managing director Jonathan Attia said, “In our unprecedented times, most organisations are trying to control their costs to maintain margins and are looking at their data to make critical decisions. By reducing unnecessary and time consuming administrative costs, we are hoping to give the disability sector a much needed reprieve, allowing them to focus on providing their essential services.”

“Businesses should be collaborating to create better, more efficient systems. Wiise identified the opportunity to do so with illuminance, and we believe this complete solution will make a significant difference for our customers,” he added.