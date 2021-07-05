Imperva names new vice president for APJ

By on
Imperva names new vice president for APJ

Security vendor Imperva has named George Lee as its new regional vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Based in Singapore, Lee will be tasked with expanding the company’s presence in the region and developing new strategic initiatives, the company said in a statement.

“George brings an extensive track record of developing high-performing teams and a portfolio of experience that will help our channel partners and customers reimagine their new next,” said Imperva chief revenue officer Paul Loftus. 

“I am thrilled to have someone of his caliber join as a key member of the leadership team as we pursue our next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Imperva, Lee spent 10 years at RSA, most recently as the vice president of APJ for RSA. 

He also worked in leadership roles at EMC consulting and Avanade

“Asia Pacific and Japan is a dynamic region, one that provides Imperva with the opportunity to help our customers solve cybersecurity challenges to harness innovations in Smart Cities, IoT, 5G and more,” said Lee.

“I look forward to growing our footprint across APJ while working closely with customers and partners to contribute to their success.”

Throughout his 20-year career, Lee has implemented operational changes, process improvement and overseen business growth for companies in the APJ region.

Imperva was acquired in 2018 by Thoma Bravo and introduced its partner program to Australia in 2019.

