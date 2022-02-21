In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

The Australian IT industry lost a giant last week with the passing of long time IBM and Kyndryl technical solutions lead Warren Schaeche.

Born on 22 August 1960, Schaeche grew up in Bairnsdale, Victoria, the eldest son of Ted and Elaine Schaeche, older brother to Shane, Anthony and sister Michelle.

He began his career in technology as a computer operator for CRB, (Country Roads Board) now known as VicRoads. IBM won the contract to outsource VicRoads computer department and approached Schaeche to join the integrator in 1994.

Following the IBM split last year, Schaeche became a member of the global Kyndryl team. He had been a part of the IBM global technology services team since 1994.

“Warren made incredible contributions to Kyndryl and IBM from a business perspective, but more importantly, he was a dear friend, mentor and role model to the many colleagues who crossed his path,” Kyndryl ANZ boss Kerry Purcell told CRN.

“I consider myself lucky to have worked with him and to have witnessed his remarkable ability to put people first and to happily share his wealth of knowledge with so many of us. Above all, his devotion to his family was truly inspiring. I will miss him very much.”

Kyndryl’s ANZ CTO Jim Freeman said, “Warren was at once a driven, serious man yet had a mischievous gleam in his eye; a man who was extremely technical but knew nothing technical worked without care and empathy for people; the smartest man in the room, but was well hidden by his humility.”

Michael Vincetic, technology leader from the office of the CTO at Kyndryl, said that from a technical, commercial and solutions perspective, Schaeche was not only the company’s solutions technical leader but also its “North Star”.

“He was always the one we looked up to and the one we went to when situations were challenging. He had an uncanny ability to solve problems and develop solutions, no matter how complex the circumstances,” he said.



Another close colleague of Schaeche, Kyndryl head of infrastructure solutions Firas Bouz said "The first question asked by almost anyone when they saw another person facing a problem was, ‘Have you spoken to Warren?’”

Schaeche was farewelled by family and friends at a ceremony in Melbourne last week. He is survived by his wife Jacqui and his four children Melanie, Luke, Madeline and Adam.

He was also a doting ‘Pop’ to his four grandchildren Alexis, Nathaniel, Koby and Chloe.