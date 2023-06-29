Indara partners with vHive for AI digital twin

Indara Digital Infrastructure has partnered with digital twin software solutions provider vHive, enhancing its infrastructure portfolio with vHive’s artificial intelligence-powered drone technology.

According to Indara, this will see the more efficient and sustainable servicing of their digital infrastructure portfolio, where AI-driven developments can help improve operational efficiencies.

vHive's will aim to help capture and digitise Indara's assets with a focus on automation using drones and data analytics, meaning Indara can more efficiently service, maintain and deploy sites.

Indara Digital Infrastructure was previously Optus’ tower business, rebranding in October last year from the Australian Tower Network after the telco sold a 70 per cent stake to AustralianSuper.

The company currently operates over 4,300 sites.

“The Indara Digital Twin, in partnership with vHive, will provide both Indara and our customers with a single source of truth for our infrastructure allowing for faster deployments and more accurate designs," Indara’s director of operations transformation Todd Lankford said,.

“This partnership will eliminate the need for unnecessary travel to our sites, reducing costs and risks, saving time and more importantly, reducing our carbon footprint.

“With site data seamlessly integrated into our existing systems, our customers will be armed with more accurate data to make business decisions accelerating deployment and improving the precision of how their networks are deployed,” Lankford added.

"This partnership is part of our company purpose - to accelerate the digitisation of Australia by providing infrastructure that will enable connectivity services to communities," Indara’s executive director of operations, Allan Bannett, said.