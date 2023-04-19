India boosts Ericsson's quarterly profit as US dials down

By on
India boosts Ericsson's quarterly profit as US dials down

Sweden's Ericsson has reported first-quarter core earnings that beat expectations, supported by stronger sales of 5G equipment in countries such as India.

However, sales in more established markets fell and eroded margins.

The company has cut costs to mitigate lower spending by telecom operator customers in several regions and expects the slower pace of deployment to continue until the third quarter.

After announcing plans to layoff 8,500 employees in February, it expects to save another 2 billion crowns (US$193 million) in costs.

The restructuring charges may be around 7 billion crowns for the full year, more than half of which will be booked in the current quarter, it said in a statement.

The sales growth in the quarter was mainly from fiercely price competitive markets such as India rather than high-margin markets like the US.

Ericcson's reported gross margin for the quarter fell to 38.6 per cent from 42.3 per cent.

"India is strong and a good example where our sales are up five times," chief financial officer Carl Mellander said in an interview. India is the second largest market for Ericsson after the US, he said.

Mellander will step down from his role at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Net sales rose 14 per cent to 62.6 billion crowns, beating estimates of 60.43 billion.

While India boosted equipment sales, analysts said the net growth was chiefly driven by the US$6.2 billion aquisition of cloud communication firm Vonage that Ericcson closed last year.

"Looking at the networks business in isolation, sales actually declined slightly as a number of operators dialled down capex and inventories," Danske Bank Credit Research analyst Mads Lindegaard Rosendal said.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings, excluding restructuring, fell to 4 billion Swedish crowns from 4.8 billion crowns a year earlier, beating analysts' mean forecast of 3.28 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
5g ericsson telco telecommunications

Partner Content

Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner
Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade
AWS dives into generative AI with new offerings

AWS dives into generative AI with new offerings

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?