Indian IT provider Sedin Technologies announces Aussie ambitions

Indian IT services and solutions provider Sedin Technologies has expanded into the Australian and New Zealand market, announcing a new Melbourne office and regional managing director.

The Melbourne office will be a hub for the company’s Oceania operations and as a link between our customers on both sides of the Indian Ocean. Sedin also has offices in India, Canada and the US.

The company’s new regional managing director is Steve de Mamiel, who previously worked at cloud services and hosting company Hostopia Australia as chairman of the board from 2020 to 2022 and director from 2017 to 2020. He also worked in senior and managerial roles at Anchor, Alliance SI and Panduit.

“We’re already experiencing high demand for our services, from customers across the country,” de Mamiel stated, “and we look forward to strengthening our operations in this region, as we actively hire engineers, developers and project managers to help us serve our clients”.

Sedin Technologies is hiring engineers, developers and project managers to service its Australian clients. It is also looking to hire people for sales and marketing, technology and operational roles.

Sedin’s ANZ services range from data and analytics to digital commerce, enterprise asset and content management, enterprise engineering and Salesforce technology consulting.

Globally, the company’s brands include Ruby On Rails and full-stack solutions provider RailsFactory, an enterprise asset management product EAM360, data science and AI consultancy DataKulture, and eCommerce agency CodeRapper.

Invest Victoria assisted Sedin by providing insights into Victoria’s business environment and its market opportunities.

Invest Victoria CEO Danni Jarret stated, "Melbourne’s tech ecosystem continues to create favourable conditions that allow businesses to thrive and grow, especially for companies like Sedin, and we are here to help with their international expansion in Victoria”.