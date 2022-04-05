India's BluePi Consulting launches ANZ operations

Indian AWS consultancy BluePi Consulting (BluePi) has launched its first international operations in Sydney and named a new ANZ boss, Gaurav Sharma.

The company said the new office momentum in the region and give it better access to local clients.

BluePi offers enterprises consulting and strategic solutions across cloud, data, AI driven supply chain and app modernisation including AI/ML based data and cloud solutions for retail, BFSI, logistics and other industries enabling local and global enterprises to adopt scalable, intelligent data-driven, cloud-based strategies that will liberate siloed data, according to a company statement.

The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and also offers solutions from Snowflake, Databricks, GCP and Cloudera.

Sydney resident Gaurav Sharma has most recently worked for Cognizant as head of industries in ANZ and before that for HCL Technologies as a sales executive. His previous experience includes stints at Tech Mahindra and Siemens.

“Gaurav Sharma has an incredible track record driving growth within enterprise technology companies, and we’re excited to have him as a co-founder, leading the business in our first international market that has emerged strongly from the pandemic and shows incredible potential across a diverse range of industry sectors from banking and financial services to retail, public sector, telecommunications, construction and logistics,” BluePi founders Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna said in a joint statement.

Speaking on the new role, Sharma said, “The innovations that BluePi has pioneered will completely transform enterprise digital business models and I’m thrilled with the opportunity to bring our skills, knowledge and experience to enable customers and partners in Australia and New Zealand to leverage new-age technologies.”