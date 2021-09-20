Indigenous-owned MSP Yirigaa to provide Project Ares training solutions

By on
Indigenous-owned MSP Yirigaa to provide Project Ares training solutions
Yawun Mundine (Yirigaa)

Sydney-based First Australian cybersecurity company Yirigaa has formed a partnership with US cybersecurity company Circadence to resell its gamified security training platform Project Ares into the Australian market.

Founded in 2020, Yirigaa is a majority Indigenous-owned Australian MSP that specialises in providing cybersecurity training to a variety of organisations, both corporate and government.

It also offers scholarships for Indigenous peoples for its courses that provide training in cyber incident response and management.

Project Ares’s training is inspired by gaming, providing a range of scenarios that offer hands-on experience to network threats.

Yirigaa combines Project Ares’ gaming elements with its own “immersive cyber security curriculum, industry work-integrated learning program, and National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework certifications,” according to a LinkedIn post by Yirigaa executive director Jeff Whitton that announced the partnership.

“It is inspiring to be partnering with the number one global cybersecurity gamified cyber training range platform in the market today. Project Ares is a game inspired learning platform backed with a comprehensive catalogue of cyber scenarios,” Yirigaa chief executive Yawun Mundine said in the post.

“Yirigaa partners with corporate, government and educators to acquire candidates from industry, higher education, TAFE, schools, foundations or scholarship programs and upskill, reskill or educate new candidates across all the cyber security disciplines with #indigenous candidates eligible for our free scholarship program.”

Yirigaa’s founding directors include Yawun Mundine and his father Australian politician Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO, Vytec CTO and co-CEO Stephen Elbourn, and ITIC Systems education and research group executive director Jeff Whitton. Dr Lynette Riley, Mundine’s mother, is the Yirigaa board chair.

In a separate LinkedIn post, Yarun Mundine said cybersecurity “is a huge growth area, which I have found to have enormous opportunities. I haven’t found many Aboriginal people in the cyberindustry and want to open up first training to ensure our people have the necessary skills and qualifications, to then lead into employment in this field, where they have appropriate qualifications to apply for positions.” 

