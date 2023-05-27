Indigenous Technology and Kyndryl partner to increase student STEM opportunities

Indigenous-owned and operated IT company Indigenous Technology has partnered with American IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl to increase participation and access to STEM careers for First Nations students.

Under the partnership, Kyndryl will work with Indigenous Technology to expand its Mirrinj program, with a focus on creating learning and education opportunities for tertiary-level and adult First Nations students to explore and enter the ICT workforce.

The two companies plan to co-design a series of in-person workshops, launching in September 2023, that will offer professional development, automation education and an insight into working in IT for First Nations students and community members.

Students from several universities will be invited to attend and the attendees who complete the workshops will be invited to apply for paid work experience at Kyndryl with corporate and government client projects.

The program will not be limited to only those pursuing traditional STEM degrees to encourage students with a broad range of skillsets.

“After collaborating in the past on state and federal government work, Kyndryl is excited to formalise our partnership with Indigenous Technology, with a focus on helping to create a more inclusive economy by reducing barriers to work experience for First Nations students,” Kyndryl ANZ president Ashish Kumar said.

“We look forward to inviting students and community members into our workplace to share knowledge and meet like-minded individuals, which we hope will lead to more First Nations students pursuing a STEM profession and ideally, building a technology career at Kyndryl.”

Indigenous Technology also shared that they are currently working with primary students in the outback and will launch the Women’s Digital Literacy program later this year.

Indigenous Technology director Cheryl Bailey said “by leveraging Indigenous Technology and Kyndryl’s combined capabilities and experience, we will present a formidable partnership in solving some of the pressing challenges in the sector, which will ultimately enable opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to realise their global potential.”

“What we are developing together will be unique, inspirational and will be the first program of its type in Australia,” she added.