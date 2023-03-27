Indra Aus digitises RAAF air traffic control ops

The Air Force has selected transport and defence technology specialist Indra Australia to deliver three Defence Deployable Air Traffic Management and Control Systems (DDATMCS) to increase capacity for airspace management globally.

Indra's system will replace the RAAF’s previous capability and aims to provide increased flexibility and deployment options, including upgrades in deployed airspace and airfield management.

The radar defence systems provide the RAAF with a critical capability to safely support incoming flights when air traffic management infrastructure has been damaged by disaster or war or does not exist.

"The achievement of this critical delivery milestone demonstrates Indra’s commitment to the Australian market and to providing mission critical systems to Australia, through an ongoing partnership between Indra and the ADF," Indra Australia managing director Tehmur Khan Galindo said.

Galindo said Indra would leverage this deployment to support future programs, with the aim of becoming a strategic partner for the modernisation and digitisation of the Armed Forces.

Indra Australia partnered with Australian company Daronmont Technologies to manufacture the mobile control centres locally..

Indra has delivered deployable radars and air traffic management systems to Air Forces around the globe including the German, UK, Brazilian and Spanish Air Forces and is a key supplier of transportable 3D radars to the NATO.

The company is working on evolving the Eurofighter Typhoon's radar, and has supplied air traffic systems in 180 countries.