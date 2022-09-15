Industrial cybersecurity vendor Dragos taps Darktrace, Nextgen talent to lead ANZ

Industrial cybersecurity specialists Dragos has appointed NEXTGEN’s Ben Sullivan as its first ANZ senior channel manager and Darktrace’s Hayley Turner as its first ANZ regional director to further its expansion into the region.

The vendor, which specialises in detecting and responding to threats to the control systems of utilities and other critical infrastructure, opened its Australian headquarters in Melbourne last year, with backing from former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s investment company.

The company said in a statement that the additions to its channel team in the region came at a time when developments, such as the passing of the critical infrastructure bill, had increased demand for OT-specific cybersecurity products and services to protect businesses.

Dragos chief revenue officer Christophe Culine said Turner would be responsible for expanding the company’s partner network and helping organisations identify their OT assets, manage vulnerabilities, and detecting and responding to threats that target industrial control systems.

“Hayley brings significant experience in security intelligence, industrial security, strategy, sales, and business development to lead our go-to-market efforts in the region,” Culine said.

Turner has been Darktrace’s APAC director of industrial security since 2021 and held other roles at the UK-based security firm since 2016. She has also held roles at the Australian Attorney-General ‘s department since 2016, including investigative operational officer and investigative analyst.

Sullivan would be responsible for driving and expanding Drago’s channel go-to-market program, Culine said.

“Ben has strong credentials in the cyber security industry, with deep expertise in technical strategy and building successful channel programs and understanding the needs of partners.”

Sullivan has worked at NEXTGEN since 2019, including as its cyber security technical director and security sales engineer. He was also an Australian Army communications manager between 2010 to 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Sullivan said, “I have long been an admirer of Dragos and its mission to safeguard critical systems across the industrial sector.”

“At a time when the threat landscape is becoming more sophisticated and the Australian government has activated new national security laws to safeguard critical infrastructure, companies, and institutions. I’m looking forward to working with our partners and our mutual customers to help them secure their operational technology infrastructure.”

Dragos setting up shop in Australia last year coincided with the release of its internally-commissioned report into the state of industrial cybersecurity, the ICS 2020 Year in Review report released on 24 February.

When Turnbull & Partners joined its Series C round of funding, Turnbull said “the cyber threat to operational technology has never been greater than it is today,” Turnbull said in the announcement.

“We face many challenges in defending Australia and New Zealand’s large, complex industries from these threats. We chose to invest in Dragos because it is providing world-leading industrial cybersecurity expertise and technology at a time when vital industries are being challenged more than ever.”