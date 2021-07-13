InfoSec vendor ArchTIS launches tiered partner program

Information sharing security vendor ArchTIS has launched a new global channel partner program as part of an effort to recruit partners in Asia Pacific.

The new tiered channel partner program aims to increase ArchTIS’s share of the global secure collaboration market that has arisen due to the global pandemic, the company said.

Current resellers of its NC Protect solution in Australia include Tesserent, LiveTiles and Sharing Minds. The solution provides information security to customers using Microsoft 365 and Nutanix Files collaboration applications.

“We see the channel partner network as an integral part of our growth plan both here in Australia and globally,” ArchTIS Asia Pacific vice president and general manager Matt Kluken said.

“With our integration into Microsoft 365 applications, including Teams and SharePoint, there’s many customers that need a simpler and more scalable way to secure sensitive information across their collaboration tools with advanced functionality that not available out of the box.

“We’re looking to reward those partners who are forward-thinking and looking to proactively solve some of the biggest challenges in cybersecurity today - how to share and collaborate on sensitive information securely. If that sounds like you, please get in touch.”

At different tiers, eligible members of the program will gain access to market development funds and support, a partner portal that includes resources for training and enablement, and access to the ArchTIS team for technical and sales support.