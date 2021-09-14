Infosys, Microsoft migrate Ausgrid’s infrastructure to Azure

Infosys, Microsoft migrate Ausgrid&#8217;s infrastructure to Azure

India-headquartered digital services provider Infosys and Microsoft have inked a multi-year deal to migrate NSW electricity provider Ausgrid’s IT infrastructure onto Azure.

The goal is to improve the agility, security and resilience of business operations for Ausgrid, reducing the cost of ownership and improving the performance of its systems and applications, according to a statement from Infosys.

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities,” said Ausgrid acting chief information officer Nick Crowe. 

“Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner.”

Ausgrid said that it recognises that to achieve the best outcome, the adoption of cloud should be “holistic” and “address people, change management and business processes” 

In response to this, Infosys and Microsoft are delivering the transformation project in phases by using a cloud management platform combined with managed services. They are also modernising Ausgrid’s application landscape and optimising its infrastructure.

“Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry. This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft, and our joint value to the industry.” said Infosys executive vice president and global industry leader communications, media and technology Anand Swaminathan.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi added, “We are observing a considerable rise in enterprise-wide cloud adoption which is recognised as being critical for resilient business models.

“Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value. This transformation program will help Ausgrid increase agility, it will simplify and modernise its digital platforms, driving tangible business outcomes and delivering value at scale to its end customers.” 

