Infosys opens Living Lab network to Australian startups

Infosys has extended access to its Living Labs collaboration space in Melbourne to start-ups wanting to partner to test, build and scale innovative ideas.

The five-floor, 2,9000 square metre Docklands space hosts workshops providing access to Infosys’ offerings and expertise, including Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Metaverse Foundry, and cyber security, AI, data and analytics expertise. Startups can also access digital services and experience from WONGDOODY, an Infosys company and Infosys Consulting.

A startup day was held at the lab last week for startups from the Infosys Innovation Network with a presence in Australia to pitch products and services to Infosys' enterprise customers from the private and public sector and from academia.

The event was held in collaboration with Telstra Ventures. The venture capital provider's operating partner Gurpreet Ghuliani stated, “we are excited to continue our collaboration with Infosys to help enterprise-ready startups in Australia accelerate their go-to-market.”

“With access to over $1.3 billion managed by Telstra Ventures and Infosys’ Living Labs ecosystem, startups are better equipped to succeed.”

Attending last week’s startup day was Canberra-headquartered quantum security vendor QuintessenceLabs. “Our collaboration with Infosys gives us the platform to reach the global enterprise market and, collectively, deliver quantum-resilient solutions across key areas considered essential to a strong cyber defence,” stated CEO and founder Vikram Sharma.

Another participant in the startup day was Future Grid, which provides solutions to help manage electrical networks more efficiently. “With the Infosys Living Labs ecosystem, we can scale our business, and connect with Infosys’ global clients and partners,” stated Future Grid CEO Chris Law.

Other participants in the startup day included Gitlab, Incorta, Cequence Security, LambdaTest and HeadSpin.

The Melbourne Infosys Living Lab was officially opened in April this year by Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas.

“This continuing investment by Infosys shows that Victoria is fertile ground for major global companies, and we’ll continue to create the conditions that allow businesses to thrive and grow jobs,” the Minister stated at the time.

In August this year, Sydney also became one of the more than 30 cities across the world to house an Infosys Living Labs.

The Sydney Living Lab was opened during New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet’s visit to Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru, India.

“Infosys’ further investment into New South Wales signifies its commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in the state to help us further strengthen our digital economy and drive jobs,” the Premier said at the time.

Infosys vice president and regional head of delivery operations in Australia and New Zealand, Ashok Mysore, said last week that the Melbourne Infosys Living Lab “serves as an invaluable resource for them to test, build and scale innovative ideas to accelerate their growth and development in global markets.”

The launch of Infosys Living Labs in Melbourne and Sydney is part of a recent trend in global tech vendors and IT services providers investing more in Australian innovation.

Cisco and the University of Canberra partnered earlier this month to launch the Innovation Central Canberra hub for industry and government to validate cybersecurity technologies, develop prototypes and de-risk the adoption process.

Microsoft partnered with the Committee for Economic Development of Australia to release a report this September investigating science and technology innovation opportunities in Australia.