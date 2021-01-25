Infosys takes a step into the automotive industry with Daimler AG

Infosys has embarked on an IT strategic partnership with Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz and other automotives. The deal will see the company’s IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the US and APAC transition from Daimler AG to the service provider.

A media spokesperson for Infosys told CRN that it "wouldn’t be able to comment on timings locally at this stage”.

Daimler stated in a December 2020 media release that the deal was still waiting for “regulatory approvals”.

Once the approvals were underway, Daimler stated its "IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data centre, networks, and SAP Basis together with Infosys".

The partnership will enable Daimler to focus on software engineering and to establish a fully scalable on‑demand digital IT infrastructure and anytime-anywhere workplace.

The collaboration will empower Daimler to strengthen its IT capabilities, and Infosys, its automotive expertise, Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh said.

“As we embark on this journey, we will bring together capabilities, ecosystems and a hybrid cloud infrastructure that will shape new experiences for Daimler AG and the industry at large,” he said.

“Infosys has expertise in helping our clients to navigate their digital journeys, and as part of this strategic partnership, we look forward to setting a new standard for the automotive industry.”

Parekh said the service provider would “bolster and grow its automotive business while offering employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development”.

The partnership will help Daimler work towards a model that ensures a robust IT infrastructure across its plants and regions, and supports consolidation of its data centres, scaling its IT operations, and bringing innovations to the fore, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz CIO Jan Brecht said.

“With Infosys we found a partner to scale, to innovate and to speed up. Moreover, this is a strategic partnership for Daimler’s IT capabilities and Infosys’ automotive expertise,” he said.

“Infosys wants to grow with us in the automotive industry, which gives career opportunities for our employees. With this partnership, Daimler also strengthens its overall technology investment and partnership strategy.”

Some of the key deliverables from this partnership include: