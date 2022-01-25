Infosys tapped by Tennis Australia to deploy digital learning platform for students, underrepresented communities

Systems integrator Infosys has partnered with Tennis Australia to launch a digital learning-focused corporate social responsibility program aimed at underrepresented communities.

Infosys will provide its Springboard digital learning platform to Tennis Australia’s leadership programs, which aim to improve its accessibility, learnability and inclusivity on and beyond the court, as well as bolster “grassroots tennis” across the country.

The deal is part of the two organisations’ digital innovation partnership, which was extended to 2026 in December 2021.

“We are incredibly proud to be working in close collaboration with Tennis Australia on a number of new digital accessibility and learning initiatives,” Infosys ANZ executive vice president Andrew Groth said.

“When we renewed our Digital Innovation Partnership at the end of last year, we agreed that the next phase in our relationship would be to jointly build programs that have a larger positive impact on our community.”

Groth added that Infosys found in its own digital accessibility research that only some 3 percent of Australian organisations are consistently embedding digital accessibility in their work, and that the partnership would help bridge the digital accessibility gap and bring learning pathways to those disadvantaged.

Through the Springboard platform, participants of Tennis Australia’s leadership programs will receive online learning modules covering time management, design thinking and leadership, as well as opportunities to volunteer and mentor participants on business and leadership skills.

Tennis Australia director of partnerships and international business Korey Allchin said, “We’re excited to see that the extension of our partnership with Infosys will also include programs that enable a more equitable community.”

“We are working together to build more accessible digital experiences for everyone who engages with the Australian Open and our sport. Infosys Springboard will also give our leaders of tomorrow an opportunity to expand their learning through a state of the art digital learning environment.”

