Infosys taps Aussie telco software firm Norwood Systems for major telco contract

Systems integrator Infosys has teamed up with ASX-listed telco software developer Norwood Systems to deploy a solution for an undisclosed Aussie “Tier 1” telco customer.

Perth-based Norwood was tapped to provide a proof-of-concept communications solution centred around its virtual mobile service platform, which covers voice, messaging, data and cyber security services.

Norwood said the deal is worth around $180,000 in revenue starting this month until completion in mid-July 2022.

“We are really grateful for the opportunity to work with Infosys and their telco client on this ground-breaking proof of concept project, as it gives Norwood a chance to showcase the amazing, advanced technologies that our team has been working on over the last year,” Norwood chief executive and founder Paul Ostergaard said.

“This contract also marks a great continuation of our excellent developing partnership with Infosys.

“This latest contract holds positive implications for Norwood, well beyond underscoring the value of our ongoing relationship with Infosys, as it signals clearly the value and interest that major tier 1 operators are showing in Norwood’s advanced and unique cloud-native communications solutions.”

Norwood earlier this month secured a deal with Infosys to become an approved vendor for the global integrator, and also secured a $170,000 contract to provide a communications solution to a Germany-based customer.

“We are delighted to establish a strong, global, commercially meaningful relationship with Infosys, a major vendor and recognised global brand leader, generally and specifically in the global telecommunications sector. This relationship has the potential to lead to substantial long-term growth for Norwood,” Ostergaard said at the time.

“The initial contract we have entered into, under the relationship with Infosys, is transformational for Norwood because it marks a tangible proof point in the value of Norwood partnering with Infosys on a global scale. We are set to deliver this first Infosys project as early as March 2022.

“Norwood is actively working on additional project opportunities with Infosys, with the aim of securing further contracts in the near-term, under the aegis of this new relationship. This new revenue stream with Infosys is on top of, and highly complementary to, our pre-existing major recurring revenue streams.”

