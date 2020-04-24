Infotrust expands Melbourne operation with new hire

Cyber security company InfoTrust has expanded its leadership team in Melbourne with the appointment of Justin Flower as general manager for its southern region.



Flower will be responsible for building on current client relationships in Victoria while developing strategic initiatives for client acquisition.



He joins the managed services provider from Sophos where he most recently served as director for enterprise sales ANZ.



Flower said he was looking forward to taking the reins in Victoria to drive growth for the Company in the State.



“My values align with the driven executives leading InfoTrust and I can’t wait to use my expertise to build on the already strong focus around providing complete customer value,” he said.



InfoTrust chief executive Dane Meah said Flower’s customer-centric approach to cyber risk was a good fit.



“At a time when so many organisations are facing uncertainty, there remains the constant risk of further business disruption due to a cyber-attack,” he said.



“Justin comes with substantial industry experience and will provide our customers the support they need, to remain secure from attack and therefore more productive.



“Over 30 per cent of our business is in the Southern Region so we’re very pleased to have such a key player in the industry now heading up the South.”