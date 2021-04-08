InfoTrust hires channel exec Keith Buckley as CEO

Australian security services firm InfoTrust has appointed long-time tech executive Keith Buckley as its new chief executive officer.

Buckley will manage the company’s day-to-day operations and lead its growth strategy, while InfoTrust co-founders Dane Meah and Simon McKay will step into board positions.

The appointment comes following strong growth in InfoTrust’s core business, including the development of a new SaaS security platform, MyCISO.

MyCISO will be spun off as a new startup with Dane Meah at the helm, while Simon McKay will continue working for both companies in an “executive leadership” capacity.

“We’re so proud of what we have achieved in the past seven years, it’s been really rewarding to see InfoTrust grow and support so many organisations to increase their security in the face of ever-changing threats,” Meah said.

“We have had strong growth over the past 12 months despite COVID challenges, and we’re bringing in senior, high performing professionals in every position. Keith has been on the advisory board for a few years and brought tremendous value, so it feels like a natural step to hand over operations to him. The opportunity to bring in someone of Keith’s calibre doesn’t come along very often – we’re very excited to see Keith step into this role and take InfoTrust to new heights.”

Buckley joins InfoTrust after a brief stint as Citrix’s ANZ managing director, a role he held from January to November 2020. Prior to that, he held similar roles at Riverbed and McAfee.

Buckley also worked at EMC, Symantec and Dell Technologies in a number of sales and leadership roles.

Speaking on his appointment, Buckley said, “InfoTrust is an exciting business that I’ve admired for a long time, I’m honoured that Dane and Simon have given me the opportunity to take InfoTrust to the next level.

“Cyber-attacks continue to disrupt business operations, hurting productivity, brand and bottom line, and it’s our mission at InfoTrust to assist our customers to remain safe and secure.”

InfoTrust also announced a number of role changes, appointing Troy Vanderplas as business services manager. Vanderplas had been working in operations over the past decade, including in the Armed Forces and within the NSW Government.

Meah said on Vanderplas’ new role, “Troy brings strong business acumen with a detailed analytical mindset, that will help us improve how we operate and deliver our customers a great experience.”