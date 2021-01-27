InfoTrust names new practice manager

Security provider InfoTrust has appointed Emad Shahidi as its new consulting practice manager.

The appointment comes as the Sydney-based company doubles down on investment in consulting services following a successful 2020.

InfoTrust CEO Dane Meah said that in light of recent high-profile breaches, organisations of all sizes were now wanting a strategic approach to uplifting their security posture.

“Over the past year, we’ve noticed a heightened appetite for cyber security services amongst the mid-market. Organisations are weary of layering in yet more tech and want to take a more strategic approach,” he said.

“Our consulting services, led by Emad, will provide our customers a strategic, holistic approach to uplifting cybersecurity maturity.

“They don’t always have the resources or need to hire full time experts inhouse and therefore will be looking for outside specialists to assist them with this.”

Prior to joining InfoTrust, Shahidi held senior cyber security consulting roles at Verizon, Telstra and KPMG, among others.

He said he was looking forward to taking the reins in his new role.

“One of the many aspects of cyber security I enjoy is translating technical jargon to language that can be understood by all in the business, and helping customers achieve acceptable level of risk and maintain successful compliance,” he said.

“Driving customer value for our enterprise clients will be a key part of our strategy. As cyber criminals increase sophistication InfoTrust have the tools, expertise and experience to protect our clients from breaches.”