Infrastructure monitoring vendor LogicMonitor names new APAC channel chief

By on
Swapnil Shah

IT infrastructure monitoring software vendor LogicMonitor has appointed Swapnil Shah as its new APAC alliances and channel manager.

Shah, who will be based in Sydney, was hired out of Infosys where he was an associate director for its ANZ business, specifically in its cloud, infrastructure and security services division

In his new role, Shah will oversee the region’s current channel partners and alliances, while also seeking new opportunities to support the company’s continued growth across Asia-Pacific.

Shah said, “I am excited to join LogicMonitor at a time when cloud-based monitoring is experiencing unprecedented growth.”

“I am a firm believer that hybrid environments are the future, and I was attracted to LogicMonitor due to its market-leading product that monitors both on-premises and cloud infrastructure; the company’s clear vision as defined by its executives; and the highly energetic and driven team in Australia.”

Shah also previously worked at IT services and outsourcing giant Tech Mahindra in Sydney and in the UK, as well as a brief stint at Tata Communications.

Commenting on the appointment, LogicMonitor APAC regional manager Harry Guy said, "The channel is now more important than ever for LogicMonitor as we seek to expand and accelerate our regional footprint.”

“The extensive knowledge and experience Swapnil acquired working for leading systems integration companies will further accelerate the growth and scale of LogicMonitor’s channel organisation as we continue to seek new APAC partners.”

