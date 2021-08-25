Infrastructure monitoring vendor LogicMonitor opens Melbourne office

By on
Infrastructure monitoring vendor LogicMonitor opens Melbourne office
Richard Gerdis (LogicMonitor)

Infrastructure monitoring platform vendor LogicMonitor is expanding its presence into Victoria with a new office in Melbourne to better serve customers and partners in the region. 

Until now, its 30 customers in the state were serviced by staff out of the companies’ Sydney office. 

The office will open with four founding staff – enterprise sales lead Peter Nicolopoulos, senior sales engineer Timothy Kozak, channel sales leader Marco Marinelli and account executive Karim Datoo. 

In the announcement the company gave a nod to Invest Victoria, the State Government’s investment attraction organisation that has an office based in San Francisco.  

LogicMonitor said that it aims to increase its Victoria headcount over the coming years and build on its recent success in Australia, with revenue increasing more than 250 percent over the past 12 months. 

“Over the past year, we have seen a spike in customer demand not only from commercial entities but also government organisations across Australia, and especially in Victoria,” LogicMonitor APAC general manager and vice president Richard Gerdis said. 

“Melbourne, as well as the whole of Victoria, is innovative and technology-forward and we’re very happy to bring LogicMonitor to a rising number of organisations here. We already have 30 customers in Victoria, and all signs point to this growing extremely quickly. We’re privileged to be part of the technology movement in the city, and we’re looking forward to contributing to its economic growth.” 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
infrastructure monitoring invest victoria logicmonitor melbourne expansion software

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation
Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent

Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent
CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!

CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?