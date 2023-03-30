"Infrastructure stalwart" new Hitachi Vantara channel lead

Data management and digital solutions company Hitachi Vantara has promoted Steven Lee as its new partner and alliances directorfor Australia and New Zealand.

Lee takes over from Jonathan Fester, who is moving to the role of commercial sales manager for ANZ with Hitachi Vantara.

Hitachi Vantara managing director Nathan Knight, who moved to the company from Lenovo ANZ last year, said Lee brings two decades of experience in enterprise technology, alon gwiht storage, virtualisation and data management expertise to his new role.

He will lead Hitachi Vantara's efforts to support the channel as a full, end-to-end hybrid cloud technology partner, the company said.

The subsidiary of Japan's Hitachi conglomerate released its high performance cloud-native object storage solution earlier this month.

In February, it showcased a smart horticulture solution at the Government Data and Analytics Summit in Canberra.