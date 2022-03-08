Ingram adds CT4 to cloud marketplace

By on
Ingram adds CT4 to cloud marketplace
Trent Gommersall (Ingram Micro Cloud)

Ingram Micro Cloud has added data software company CT4 to its marketplace, bringing a number of additions, including a Microsoft 365 backup product.

Formerly Canopy Tools, CT4 is the developer of Cirrus, which automates Microsoft 365 backups, built on technology from backup vendor Veeam.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in remote working in the COVID19 era, exacerbating the problems associated with malware and ransomware,” Ingram Micro Cloud Australia boss Trent Gomersall said.

“With ever more sophisticated attack vectors used by those wishing to do harm to businesses, steal valuable IP, or demand money in exchange for unblocking access to critical apps, Australian businesses are looking for effective solutions which provide protection without interfering with getting work done.”

CT4 chief technology officer Dan Pearson described Cirrus as an affordable, effective automated backup of all Microsoft 365 data.

“Microsoft 365 is probably the most-used set of business tools in the world. That means a lot of data is created and stored in these applications, including OneDrive and SharePoint – and protecting that data effectively means protecting your organisation from any loss, corruption, or compromise.”

The company said the software assists with compliance in data retention requirements is assured, ransomware and malware threats are mitigated, and accidental deletion or data corruption is eliminated.

It also facilitates retrospective investigation as Microsoft 365 automatically deletes the data of departing employees, Cirrus retains it.

Pearson added that Cirrus is online, designed for non-technical people, simple to set up and manage.

“With a growing worldwide presence, CT4 solutions are available in the United States, New Zealand, South East Asia and the UK, the partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud is a further step in our mission to become a global leader in delivering solutions to the data control challenges faced by modern businesses.”

Gomersall said Cirrus put “another arrow in the quiver for our resellers, giving them a wider range of tools to look after their customers’ needs. And the fact that this world-class solution is locally-developed is a bit of a cherry on the cake.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
backup cannopy tools cloud ct4 ingram micro cloud marketplace microsoft 365 onedrive software veeam

Partner Content

How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal
Google Cloud to slash Australian support jobs

Google Cloud to slash Australian support jobs
Microsoft extends 365 price increase deadline

Microsoft extends 365 price increase deadline
In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?