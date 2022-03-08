Ingram adds CT4 to cloud marketplace

Ingram Micro Cloud has added data software company CT4 to its marketplace, bringing a number of additions, including a Microsoft 365 backup product.

Formerly Canopy Tools, CT4 is the developer of Cirrus, which automates Microsoft 365 backups, built on technology from backup vendor Veeam.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in remote working in the COVID19 era, exacerbating the problems associated with malware and ransomware,” Ingram Micro Cloud Australia boss Trent Gomersall said.

“With ever more sophisticated attack vectors used by those wishing to do harm to businesses, steal valuable IP, or demand money in exchange for unblocking access to critical apps, Australian businesses are looking for effective solutions which provide protection without interfering with getting work done.”

CT4 chief technology officer Dan Pearson described Cirrus as an affordable, effective automated backup of all Microsoft 365 data.

“Microsoft 365 is probably the most-used set of business tools in the world. That means a lot of data is created and stored in these applications, including OneDrive and SharePoint – and protecting that data effectively means protecting your organisation from any loss, corruption, or compromise.”

The company said the software assists with compliance in data retention requirements is assured, ransomware and malware threats are mitigated, and accidental deletion or data corruption is eliminated.

It also facilitates retrospective investigation as Microsoft 365 automatically deletes the data of departing employees, Cirrus retains it.

Pearson added that Cirrus is online, designed for non-technical people, simple to set up and manage.

“With a growing worldwide presence, CT4 solutions are available in the United States, New Zealand, South East Asia and the UK, the partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud is a further step in our mission to become a global leader in delivering solutions to the data control challenges faced by modern businesses.”

Gomersall said Cirrus put “another arrow in the quiver for our resellers, giving them a wider range of tools to look after their customers’ needs. And the fact that this world-class solution is locally-developed is a bit of a cherry on the cake.”