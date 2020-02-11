Ingram brings Cisco's zero-trust security to Australia

Ingram Micro has teamed with Cisco to bring the networking giant’s “Duo” zero-trust security offering to Australia.

Cisco acquired Duo in late 2018 and has since integrated its cloud-hosted unified access security and multi-factor authentication services with its other products. The offering relies on the concept of zero-trust security – the idea that users attempting to connect to a network should never be trusted, regardless of whether they are inside a network or outside, and whether they are known users. Zero-trust security instead insists that users provide their identity

“The addition of Cisco’s Zero Trust solution greatly enhances our ability to provide an end-to-end security solution to our channel partners” said Brett Armstrong, Ingram’s director of advanced solutions. “We are extremely pleased to offer this capability, which is an extension the Cisco Zero Trust solution, via Ingram Micro’s Cloud marketplace,” Armstrong added.

Cisco’s Zero Trust solution is designed to ease bring your own device deployments, and also other scenarios such as hybrid cloud and the internet of things that create bigger access surfaces and therefore more potential attack points. Duo links with other Cisco security offerings such as Tetration and Cisco Umbrella.

Luke Power, Cisco’s head of small business and distribution, said “Through Ingram Micro’s extensive channel network we can provide the Cisco Zero Trust solution at a price point that works for small businesses through to large enterprises.”