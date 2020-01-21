Ingram brings wireless power player Chargifi to Australia

Ingram Micro Australia has a new vendor: a provider of mass deployment tools for wireless device charging called “Chargifi”.

Chargifi mass-deploys wireless chargers and offers a cloud service to manage them plus tools to monetise charging.

One scenario the company pushes is wireless charging in a café, where the chance to put a bit more juice into a smartphone is suggested as likely to see customers stay for longer and perhaps order an extra juice - maybe after being prompted by notifications made possible by the fact that wireless charging relies on a device’s NFC chip and a connection to apps becomes possible.

Chargifi also offers an analytics suite that helps users to understand customer behaviour while near the charging stations, plus the opportunity to offer location-based ads..

Australian users are already in place – among them Sydney Airport and a mall in the harbour city – and Chargifi already works with Ingram in other nations so getting the local distribution operation into top gear shouldn’t be hard.

Helping things along will be Carl Jefferys, who established Ruckus Wireless across Asia and then served as its country manager in Australia and New Zealand. Jefferys will serve as Asia Pacific sales director for Chargifi.

A prepared statement quoted Chargifi CEO and co-founder Dan Bladen as saying “We’re delighted to be responding to, and capitalising on, the demand for wireless power and smart devices in the APAC market. With Ingram Micro’s support we will accelerate adoption, growth and scale of this essential service and are one step further in our mission to make wireless power as ubiquitous as Wi-Fi.”

“Our mission in APAC is to do for power what Wi-Fi did for connectivity, and Carl is going to be an instrumental part of that journey. Having set up Ruckus Wireless in Australasia, Carl not only has knowledge of the industry and region, but also has the tenacity and ingenuity needed to make the Chargifi vision a reality,” he added.