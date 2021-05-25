Ingram forms agreement with cloud consultancy Haylix for ISV partners

Ingram Micro has formed a professional services agreement with cloud consultancy Haylix to provides ISVs access to a range of services in support of optimised application architectures for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Cloudflare, Datadog, Sitecore and other platforms.

Ingram Micro ANZ ‎Cloud onboarding manager Tasha Soltonovich said that as more ISVs focus on delivering cloud applications and services, there is a growing demand for specialist development resources.

“In some cases, especially in response to the pandemic and lockdowns, we’ve seen ISVs make rapid moves into the cloud-driven by necessity. In such circumstances, there is potential for misconfiguration, sub-optimal service provisioning and even security vulnerabilities.”

Soltonovich added that ISVs have, in general, migrated to cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, thanks to “attractive benefits” like improved availability, reduced administrative overhead and infinite scale.

“Many aren’t ‘cloud native’, and therefore may need specialist assistance. And for those who haven’t yet made the move, but see the benefits, a helping hand is invaluable in avoiding any pitfalls or security missteps.”

The partnership puts Haylix’ consultants ‘on-call’ for Ingram Micro ISV partners.

Haylix chief executive Thomas Ludbrook said the company understands the ‘cloud chaos’ that ISVs are experiencing. “We help build and enhance cloud applications through our experience, DevOps services, best practice alignment, ongoing maintenance, and modernisation. This leaves the ISV free to focus on innovation and business growth, rather than technical or structural challenges.”

The consultancy offers ‘multi-vertical cloud infrastructure services’ and works with ISVs across a variety of industries.

“Our cloud infrastructure services are entrenched with DevOps Engineering DNA which extends across deployment and maintenance, along with a ‘security first’ mindset,” Ludbrook said.

“We offer proven capabilities in maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure and can assist in establishing secure, optimal environments for those ISVs migrating to the cloud platform of their choice.”

Ingram Micro Cloud director Trent Gomersall added that Australia’s independent software vendors are at the heart of innovation and the creation of exportable intellectual property.

“By partnering with Haylix, we’re further empowering and enabling the ISV community with a set of tools and services which accelerate their ability to create value with software, rather than spending time on administrative issues. This helps them scale into new markets, setting the scene for growth without the growing pains.”

ISVs can access Haylix services through the Ingram Micro Cloud.