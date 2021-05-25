Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Ingram forms agreement with cloud consultancy Haylix for ISV partners

By on
Ingram forms agreement with cloud consultancy Haylix for ISV partners

Ingram Micro has formed a professional services agreement with cloud consultancy Haylix to provides ISVs access to a range of services in support of optimised application architectures for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Cloudflare, Datadog, Sitecore and other platforms.

Ingram Micro ANZ ‎Cloud onboarding manager Tasha Soltonovich said that as more ISVs focus on delivering cloud applications and services, there is a growing demand for specialist development resources.

“In some cases, especially in response to the pandemic and lockdowns, we’ve seen ISVs make rapid moves into the cloud-driven by necessity. In such circumstances, there is potential for misconfiguration, sub-optimal service provisioning and even security vulnerabilities.”

Soltonovich added that ISVs have, in general, migrated to cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, thanks to “attractive benefits” like improved availability, reduced administrative overhead and infinite scale. 

“Many aren’t ‘cloud native’, and therefore may need specialist assistance. And for those who haven’t yet made the move, but see the benefits, a helping hand is invaluable in avoiding any pitfalls or security missteps.”

The partnership puts Haylix’ consultants ‘on-call’ for Ingram Micro ISV partners.

Haylix chief executive Thomas Ludbrook said the company understands the ‘cloud chaos’ that ISVs are experiencing. “We help build and enhance cloud applications through our experience, DevOps services, best practice alignment, ongoing maintenance, and modernisation. This leaves the ISV free to focus on innovation and business growth, rather than technical or structural challenges.”

The consultancy offers ‘multi-vertical cloud infrastructure services’ and works with ISVs across a variety of industries. 

“Our cloud infrastructure services are entrenched with DevOps Engineering DNA which extends across deployment and maintenance, along with a ‘security first’ mindset,” Ludbrook said.

“We offer proven capabilities in maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure and can assist in establishing secure, optimal environments for those ISVs migrating to the cloud platform of their choice.”

Ingram Micro Cloud director Trent Gomersall added that Australia’s independent software vendors are at the heart of innovation and the creation of exportable intellectual property. 

“By partnering with Haylix, we’re further empowering and enabling the ISV community with a set of tools and services which accelerate their ability to create value with software, rather than spending time on administrative issues. This helps them scale into new markets, setting the scene for growth without the growing pains.”

ISVs can access Haylix services through the Ingram Micro Cloud.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud distribution haylix ingram micro

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Aussie security spend to surpass $5b
Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?