Ingram inks ANZ distie deal with Commvault

Data management vendor Commvault has expanded its distribution agreement with Ingram Micro into Australia and New Zealand, among other APAC countries.

The companies have formed a new master regional distributor agreement that appoints Ingram Micro as a non-exclusive distributor of Commvault products across ANZ, as well as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The partnership is part of Commvault’s strategy to expand its partner and customer bases in the region, particularly around its backup-as-a-service Metallic product, the company said in a statement.

Ingram Micro will provide enablement and fulfilment with sales and pre-sales to expand Commvault’s market reach in Australia and New Zealand.

“I am excited to welcome Ingram Micro onboard as a new distribution partner in Australia and New Zealand. Commvault’s market-leading data protection offerings, together with Ingram Micro’s distributor leadership will see us jointly open new markets through an expanded channel network,” said Commvault ANZ area vice president David Rajkovic.

“It will also see more customers protect their critical data assets with Commvault’s best of breed technology and help our channel partners grow their business with Commvault through a rich set of value-added data management services.”

Commvault APJ channels, alliances and service provider vice president Praveen Sahai added, “Our business relies on partners and their ability to address the diverse needs of our customers. We are thrilled that along with our established partner ecosystem, this new partnership will extend Commvault’s position and expand our footprint to reach new audiences and segments that require industry-leading data protection with a simple BaaS delivery model.

“I am also excited to be working with Ingram Micro to activate segments of their channel network to uncover underpenetrated commercial enterprises. This includes soon-to-be-launched Commvault SaaS offerings on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a pivotal route to market with a reach of 12.3 million active subscriptions.”

Ingram Micro ANZ senior vice president and chief senior vice president Tim Arment said, “We are thrilled to expand on our strategic partnership with Commvault and tap into the significant and growing BaaS opportunities across Australia and New Zealand.”

“Together with Commvault, we will better enable our channel partners to deliver an unrivalled customer experience using Commvault’s portfolio, the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and the business and technical resources available within Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions organisation.”