Ingram MD Felix Wong to depart

By on
Ingram MD Felix Wong to depart

Ingram Micro has announced that Felix Wong, its chief country executive for Australia and New Zealand, will shortly step down.

A statement sent moments go said "After 28 years with Ingram Micro, Wong has decided to take a break and start a new chapter in his career."

Tim Ament will take over the position effective 1 March, 2020.

Ament is currently the SVP Advanced Solutions and Specialty Technologies for Ingram Micro USA. He will report to Diego Utge, executive vice president and group president Asia Pacific and will be based in Sydney.

Utge says, “We are grateful for the work Felix has done in leading our Australia and New Zealand businesses over the past four years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. I welcome Tim to the Asia Pacific leadership team and look forward to having him continue to successes we have had across Australia and New Zealand.”

More to come ... 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ingram micro strategy

Most Read Articles

VMware makes major licensing change that hikes some prices

VMware makes major licensing change that hikes some prices
Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech

Cloud is starting to smell a lot like legacy tech
HPE ordered to pay ex-employee $360k in unpaid commissions

HPE ordered to pay ex-employee $360k in unpaid commissions
Ericom acquires MSP M2K technology Solutions

Ericom acquires MSP M2K technology Solutions
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?