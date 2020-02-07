Ingram MD Felix Wong to depart

Ingram Micro has announced that Felix Wong, its chief country executive for Australia and New Zealand, will shortly step down.

A statement sent moments go said "After 28 years with Ingram Micro, Wong has decided to take a break and start a new chapter in his career."

Tim Ament will take over the position effective 1 March, 2020.

Ament is currently the SVP Advanced Solutions and Specialty Technologies for Ingram Micro USA. He will report to Diego Utge, executive vice president and group president Asia Pacific and will be based in Sydney.

Utge says, “We are grateful for the work Felix has done in leading our Australia and New Zealand businesses over the past four years and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. I welcome Tim to the Asia Pacific leadership team and look forward to having him continue to successes we have had across Australia and New Zealand.”

