Ingram Micro achieves AWS Migration Competency status

Ingram Micro said it is the first global AWS distributor to achieve the cloud giant's Migration Competency, which recognises technical proficiency and professional expertise when moving customers to the cloud.

The status is for organisations that manage all phasses of complex migration projects.

This includes discovery, planning, migration and operations.

“Achieving the AWS Migration Competency further differentiates Ingram Micro as an AWS Partner, giving our channel partners in Australia and New Zealand access to professional services that can help them accelerate the customer cloud adoption journey by providing technical personnel, tools, education, and technical support to partners and their customers,” Trent Gomersall, Ingram Micro director, for cloud ANZ, hybrid business applications and cyber security, said.

The distie delivers its expanded portfolio of migration services through the Ingram Micro Centre of Excellence.

Ingram Micro said it brings in-depth knowledge, technical skill, and business value to its channel partners looking to expand their AWS capabilities to meet needs on both sides of the Tasman.