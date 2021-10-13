Ingram Micro acquires CloudLogic in cloud services play

By on
Ingram Micro acquires CloudLogic in cloud services play

Ingram Micro has quietly acquired a cloud data center consulting company called CloudLogic in a move one of the distributor’s executives called a “game changer.”

Kirk Robinson, Ingram Micro’s chief country executive for the U.S., Tuesday unveiled the previously unannounced acquisition.

“CloudLogic not only advises on the best, most efficient, and effective way to run your customers’ applications, but they can also run reports on your customers’ technology, software licensing, and cloud spend through what we call IT Portfolio Optimization,” he said.

”This inventory of your customer’s environment can identify things like excess software licensing and obsolete or underutilized platforms, eliminating or consolidating them, which can help your customer save money.”

Ingram Micro can also use CloudLogic to look at end customers’ operating systems and help the organization modernize, transform, and even spot compliance issues that might arise by using third-party products, Robinson said.

“The goal of all this is to help you take costs out of you and your customer‘s business, which obviously fosters long-term profitable customer relationships,” he said.

The value of the acquisition, which closed in the second calendar quarter of 2021, was not released, an Ingram Micro spokesperson told CRN.

CloudLogic is a national consulting firm that helps clients develop, enhance, and industrialize their services portfolio through IT strategy, cloud enablement, cloud transformation, cloud cost optimization, and migration services.

The company’s offerings include cloud enablement to help clients adopt cloud in scale and build a cloud center of excellence; placement, which is a repeatable decision tree-based process that measures and aligns business, technology and program requirements to determine an application’s transformation roadmap; a migration and transformation methodology to discover, correlate and provide insights into a technology and business environment; and portfolio optimization, which identifies hidden costs for on-premises, offsite, private cloud, and public cloud infrastructure.

CloudLogic offers all these services across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and VMware environments.

 

This article originally appeared at crn.com

