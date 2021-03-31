Ingram Micro adds Adobe to cloud marketplace

Ingram Micro has made Adobe subscription plans available on its cloud marketplace for the first time.

The deal covers Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop and InDesign. It also covers the vendor’s document cloud applications, Acrobat and Sign.

Ingram Micro also offers the Adobe suite through its traditional distribution business.

Now, the distributor is adding Adobe's Creative Cloud for Teams and document cloud to its cloud marketplace. An Ingram Micro spokesperson told CRN that Creative Cloud for enterprise will be added to the marketplace later in the year.

Ingram said the Adobe subscriptions would help partners “efficiently deliver in-demand solutions to their customers while benefiting from convenient automated provisioning, billing, and management”.

“Adobe is recognised as the top provider of design and creative solutions used by advertising and marketing agencies and other businesses across Australia,” Ingram Micro’s local cloud boss Trent Gomersall said.

“We’re pleased to add these in-demand solutions to the growing portfolio of cloud software and services available on the Ingram Micro Cloud.”

The document cloud offering includes Adobe’s Acrobat DC for Teams and Acrobat DC for Enterprise.

Gomersall added that Ingram Micro was “ready to collaborate with partners on marketing campaigns to help grow their Adobe business”.

Adobe ANZ head of digital media sales Brent Irwin said the agreement would make delivering Adobe solutions easier for Australian resellers.

“This presents an opportunity to help customers in the creative industries upgrade to the latest Adobe Creative Cloud software, benefiting from technology which maximises output quality and their efficiency. And customers in every industry will benefit from digitised workflows driven by Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Sign.”