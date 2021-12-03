Ingram Micro adds Autotask PSA integration to cloud marketplace

Global distributor Ingram Micro’s cloud business has added integration with Datto’s Autotask PSA platform to its marketplace to help simplify transactions for managed service providers.

Datto’s Autotask PSA is a professional services automation platform that helps MSPs manage and their IT business by centralising business operations and providing tools that enable greater accountability and insight, the company said.

This integration allows MSPs to log into their integration console and manage the process of purchasing services and propagating transactions to Autotask.

“Autotask PSA delivers all the mission-critical tools necessary to run a managed services business, making this an invaluable addition to our cloud marketplace,” Ingram Micro Cloud senior vice president Victor Baez said. “This integration further delivers on our promise to customers for ‘More as a Service’.”

The Autotask integration allows MSPs to synchronise between Cloud Marketplace and Autotask PSA, as well as map customers, import customers from Autotask PSA to Cloud Marketplace, reconcile customers' subscriptions, navigate products, and more, the company said.

“We’re excited to partner with Ingram Micro Cloud on this Autotask PSA integration,” Datto product management director Joseph Rourke said.

"By partnering with leading technology companies and providing easy-to-use integrations, Ingram Micro Cloud enables businesses of all sizes to refocus and reallocate their saved time and energy on achieving and surpassing business objectives."

Earlier this year, Ingram Micro Cloud added a solution from its subsidiary CloudBlue to its ANZ marketplace called CloudBlue Rev for Ingram Micro.

It is a professional services automation solution that provides channel reseller and MSP partners automated quoting, billing and reconciliation as the market shifts toward everything-as-a-service.

The solution integrates sales, finance and operations, streamlines processes, and provides accurate, real-time analysis of business performance. It allows resellers to automate profit tracking with integrated discounting and markup, set margins, and gain insight into contract profitability.