Ingram Micro adds Bitdefender to cloud marketplace

Ingram Micro Cloud has added yet another security vendor to its marketplace in Australia and New Zealand with the addition of Romanian company Bitdefender.

The vendor offers threat prevention, detection, and response solutions and has a 100 percent channel model in Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s offerings are targeted at managed service providers (MSPs) in the security space and were, until now, only available to North American partners through Ingram’s marketplace.

“Cyber security challenges, including ransomware and supply chain attacks for MSPs, continue to grow and it is vital that our channel partners and their end customers remain protected with the most up-to-date defensive solutions,” Ingram’s Australian security business manager Rod Lazarus said in a statement.

“Expanding the availability of Bitdefender solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace empowers partners with a best-in-class cybersecurity solution so they can feel confident focusing on scaling their cloud business and growing revenue.”

The Bitdefender portfolio includes unified endpoint protection and analytics, cloud security, advanced threats security, extended endpoint detection and response (XEDR) and built-in threat intelligence, the company said.

It added that its GravityZone unified cybersecurity platform gave partners the benefit of remote monitoring and management tools to effectively protect customers, streamline tasks and automate security processes.

Ingram will also offer the Bitdefender managed detection and response (MDR) service to MSP partners. This includes 24x7x365 security monitoring, threat detection, remediation, attack prevention and proactive threat hunting.

Ingram Micro Cloud Australia boss Trent Gomersall said the distributor maintains a sharp focus on equipping its ANZ partners with the best technology and the easiest access.

“That’s the beauty of the Ingram Micro Cloud. With vendors like Bitdefender, we’re enabling frictionless access to world-class solutions onto a proven platform which automates many common tasks for the reseller. The result is a smoothly operating channel to market with optimal value creation for vendors, resellers and the end-user.”

Bitdefender’s senior director of global cloud and MSP Richard Tallman said the company was, “excited to expand the availability of our cybersecurity solutions in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and to provide Ingram Micro partners with advanced cyber protection”.

“Our solutions enable MSPs to stop threats more effectively with multiple lay-ers of hardening, prevention, and detection technologies, real-time data derived from millions of devices and over a decade of machine learning innovation.”