Ingram Micro adds Bitdefender to cloud marketplace

By on
Ingram Micro adds Bitdefender to cloud marketplace
Trent Gomersall (Ingram Micro Cloud)

Ingram Micro Cloud has added yet another security vendor to its marketplace in Australia and New Zealand with the addition of Romanian company Bitdefender.

The vendor offers threat prevention, detection, and response solutions and has a 100 percent channel model in Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s offerings are targeted at managed service providers (MSPs) in the security space and were, until now, only available to North American partners through Ingram’s marketplace.

“Cyber security challenges, including ransomware and supply chain attacks for MSPs, continue to grow and it is vital that our channel partners and their end customers remain protected with the most up-to-date defensive solutions,” Ingram’s Australian security business manager Rod Lazarus said in a statement.

“Expanding the availability of Bitdefender solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace empowers partners with a best-in-class cybersecurity solution so they can feel confident focusing on scaling their cloud business and growing revenue.”

The Bitdefender portfolio includes unified endpoint protection and analytics, cloud security, advanced threats security, extended endpoint detection and response (XEDR) and built-in threat intelligence, the company said.

It added that its GravityZone unified cybersecurity platform gave partners the benefit of remote monitoring and management tools to effectively protect customers, streamline tasks and automate security processes.

Ingram will also offer the Bitdefender managed detection and response (MDR) service to MSP partners. This includes 24x7x365 security monitoring, threat detection, remediation, attack prevention and proactive threat hunting.

Ingram Micro Cloud Australia boss Trent Gomersall said the distributor maintains a sharp focus on equipping its ANZ partners with the best technology and the easiest access.

“That’s the beauty of the Ingram Micro Cloud. With vendors like Bitdefender, we’re enabling frictionless access to world-class solutions onto a proven platform which automates many common tasks for the reseller. The result is a smoothly operating channel to market with optimal value creation for vendors, resellers and the end-user.”

Bitdefender’s senior director of global cloud and MSP Richard Tallman said the company was, “excited to expand the availability of our cybersecurity solutions in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and to provide Ingram Micro partners with advanced cyber protection”.

“Our solutions enable MSPs to stop threats more effectively with multiple lay-ers of hardening, prevention, and detection technologies, real-time data derived from millions of devices and over a decade of machine learning innovation.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bitdefender cloud marketplace distribution ingram micro security

Partner Content

How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal
Google Cloud to slash Australian support jobs

Google Cloud to slash Australian support jobs
Microsoft extends 365 price increase deadline

Microsoft extends 365 price increase deadline
NCS buys Dialog Group for $325m

NCS buys Dialog Group for $325m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?