Ingram Micro adds Cisco remote worker solutions to Cloud Marketplace

Ingram Micro has added Cisco’s Secure Remote Worker suite of solutions to its Cloud Marketplace.

The new additions include Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture (Cisco DNA), Cisco Secure Network Analytics, Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Umbrella DNS Security.

The additions are backed up with channel enablement from Ingram, including training and support for resellers.

Ingram Micro Cloud Australia director Trent Gomersall said in the announcement that Cisco was recognised for its leadership in secure networking.

“These solutions are in demand and represent a powerful growth opportunity for our resellers,” Gomersall said.

“With more people than ever working from home, the corporate threat network has changed permanently – and with that change comes a requirement for an appropriate security posture.”

Gomersall cited information from the AustCyber Digital Census 2020, which showed Australian cybersecurity spending was around $5.6 billion, and is forecast to increase to $7.6 billion by 2024.

“Furthermore, the opportunity isn’t concentrated in any one vertical market, as security is required by everyone and every business using the internet,” he added.

Cisco DNA delivers automation, security, predictive monitoring, and a policy-driven approach.

Cisco Secure Network Analytics (formerly Stealthwatch) uses machine learning and behavioural modelling to analyse network activity using telemetry from network infrastructure. SNA detects advanced threats and responds to them rapidly, while protecting critical data with smart network segmentation.

Cisco Umbrella provides flexible, cloud-delivered security combining multiple functions into one solution, extending protection to devices, remote users, and distributed locations protecting users everywhere.

Cisco Umbrella DNS Security uses DNS to stop threats over all ports and protocols including direct-to-IP connections, to stop malware earlier and prevent callbacks to attackers if infected machines connect to the network.

Ingram is also working to add more solutions, including Webex Flex 3.0, Cloud Mail Defence, Advanced Malware Protection and Duo for Secure Remote Worker, all of which are under evaluation and are being tested for Cloud Marketplace. All products are set to go live later this year.