Ingram Micro adds CloudBlue revenue management solution to ANZ cloud marketplace

Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue has launched its CloudBlue Rev solution in Australia and New Zealand.

CloudBlue Rev is a professional services automation solution that provides channel reseller and MSP partners automated quoting, billing and reconciliation as the market shifts toward everything-as-a-service.

The company is also introducing CloudBlue PSA, previously HarmonyPSA, in ANZ – an all-in-one, intelligent contract system with CRM, quoting, service ordering and provisioning, ticketing system/service desk, timesheets, project profitability, billing and reconciliation.

The solution integrates sales, finance and operations, streamlines processes, and provides accurate, real-time analysis of business performance, the company said in a statement.

It allows resellers to automate profit tracking with integrated discounting and markup, set margins, and gain insight into contract profitability.

“With CloudBlue Rev and CloudBlue PSA, we’re helping eliminate some of the least enjoyable parts of the role of being a reseller. With less administration and more time for building relationships and rolling out solutions, we’re powering productivity and convenience for our partners in both Australia and New Zealand which we are excited about,” Ingram Micro Australia Cloud director Trent Gomersall said.

The solution will be available through Ingram Micro’s ANZ cloud marketplace under the product name ‘CloudBlue Rev for Ingram Micro’. It was initially launched in the UK, Germany, and Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg).