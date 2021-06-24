Ingram Micro adds cyber safety vendor Moochies

UK-based cyber safety and wearable tech vendor Moochies has appointed Ingram Micro as its newest distributor in Australia.

Moochies designs and develops 4G-enabled wearable mobile phones for children that include safety features to automatically communicate with parents.

The company currently has existing relationships with Australian retailers JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Target and Big W, with Officeworks as its most recent addition.

Appointing Ingram Micro comes as part of a plan to expand further into Australia and support the market growth.

“We are incredibly happy to be partnering with Ingram Micro considering the organisation’s leading contribution to the industry and excellent reputation,” Moochies co-founder Adrian Lisle said.

Ingram Micro director of consumer sales Robert Wilkinson said, “We are always looking to acquire progressive new partnerships and we believe Moochies is the perfect fit.”

“The kids tech market is still in its infancy in Australia however the segment is growing rapidly. As such we see huge potential in Moochies and so far retailers are responding accordingly.”

Tags:
distribution ingram micro moochies

