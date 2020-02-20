Ingram Micro adds IBM cloud to its marketplace

Ingram Micro has added IBM’s public cloud to its own Cloud Marketplace.

The tie-up will see over 190 IBM cloud products and services – including storage, compute, AI, IoT and blockchain – sold through Ingram.

The distie is also launching two other IBM SaaS projects, namely device management suite MaaS360 and data-crunching tool IBMSPSS.

“We’re delighted to be among the first to offer the IBM Cloud’s products and services directly to the Australian channel community via Marketplace,” said Ingram’s ANZ director of cloud services Lee Welch.

“Among the first of our resellers to benefit will be those with customers with complex VMware workloads that are considering a move to cloud. This can be easily achieved due to the flexibility, control and security of running these services on IBM Cloud.”

Anthone Withers, IBM ANZ’s head of cloud platform, said Ingram Micro is complementary in partnering with IBM Cloud, given its market reach, dedication to serving resellers and in-house expertise.

Ingram’s Cloud Marketplace already offers a broad range of Microsoft cloud services, plus plenty more from the likes of Acronis, Symantec, Cisco, Trend Micro and Dropbox.