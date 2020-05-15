Ingram Micro adds networking vendor Opengear

Networking technology vendor Opengear has appointed Ingram Micro as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Opengear is known for its "smart out-of-band infrastructure management" products allowing users to securely access, control and automatically troubleshoot and repair their IT infrastructure remotely, including network and data-center management, for resilient operation.

Ingram Micro director for advanced solutions Brett Armstrong said he is delighted that Opengear has chosen the company as a distributor in Australia and New Zealand.

“Opengear delivers secure, resilient access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration and remote management of network devices, through innovative software and appliances, enables technical staff to manage their data centres and remote network locations reliably and efficiently,” he said.

“Opengear’s go to market strategy is channel-focused and we look forward to working with them on providing this comprehensive solution to our reseller community.”

Opengear APAC channel manager Belinda Polden said the partnership opens the gate to the ANZ channel community.

“This alliance will allow us to focus on enlarging and enabling our channel network, consolidating existing relationships and utilising Ingram Micro’s expertise and network to forge new relationships,” Polden said.

“We are excited to be working together to provide key partners and integrators with our network resilience solutions.”