Ingram Micro adds Pluralsight’s training platform to its cloud marketplace

Ingram Micro Cloud has added a suite of Pluralsight’s training courses to its cloud marketplace.

The IT training provider aims to provide its platform to Ingram’s channel partners, offering cloud-orientated certification courses, hands-on labs and sandboxes to upskill their technologists.

Ingram said in a statement that its network of independent software vendors, value-added resellers and managed service providers would be able to use Pluralsight’s products to train their staff in fields such as Infrastructure as a Service and cybersecurity.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s executive director of cloud services John Dusett said the distie was a customer of Pluralsight’s and had seen the benefit of using the platform to upskill its team.

“With this new relationship, our channel partners can implement strategic skill development plans and help their teams build the skills needed to get the most out of their cloud investments,” Dusett said.

“We believe our boundless ecosystem and expertise, bundled with the offerings of Pluralsight, will enable our partners to progress their cloud maturity while helping them solve core challenges as a result of the digital transformation changes they are facing."

Pluralsight senior vice president of global ecosystem solutions Ken Leonard said the company was excited to help Ingram’s partners meet the growing demand for cloud skills development.

“With access to cloud training through Pluralsight Skills in addition to customised platform services certified by Pluralsight for Ingram Micro Cloud, partners will be able to build competencies across their organisations more effectively while accelerating their cloud skill development journeys at scale.”

Ingram said its partners would have access to all of Pluralsight’s products, including Pluralsight Skills, Pluralsight Flow, and the A Cloud Guru platform, which Pluralsight acquired last year.

Pluralsight develops courses for enterprises to upskill their staff in a broad range of areas such as cloud, machine learning, data science, and security. NAB used Pluralsight to teach its execs to code in 2020.