Ingram Micro adds Poly to Australian AV portfolio

Ingram Micro has added HP-owned peripheral and videoconferencing provider Poly to its Australian audio-visual portfolio.

Acquired by HP in August 2022, Poly provides video conferencing tools, cameras, headsets, voice software and other solutions.

Partners can now resell Poly solutions and hardware via Ingram Micro to serve the growing demand for remote workplace collaboration tools.

“With a large proportion of Australian workers now operating out of a home office some of the time, workplaces are looking for solutions to bring teams together through online environments," Ingram Micro's senior vice president and chief commercial officer for ANZ Tim Ament said.

"Poly brings its strengths in hardware, software and AI for workplace collaboration to resellers who will be able to offer modern workplace collaboration tools to their customers.”

Ingram Micro's Australian partnership with Poly follows existing collaborations in the North America and the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

The Australian partnership begins in November, with stock available to Australian partners from 1 November.

“HP and Poly unite to provide an intelligent ecosystem of AV hybrid work technology, designed to elevate employee experiences,” Poly's ANZ head of enterprise and managing director Michael So said.

“This new relationship with Ingram Micro underscores our commitment to supporting resellers in advancing modern workplace technology in Australia."

"We are proud to partner with multiple platforms to deliver seamless integration and native experiences.”

