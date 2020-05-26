Ingram Micro adds security vendor ESET

Security software vendor ESET has appointed Ingram Micro as its newest distributor for Australia.

ESET is known for its antivirus and firewall products for both consumer and business customers, including NOD32, ESET Internet Security and more. Ingram and ESET will be providing resellers with marketing support and training opportunities.

Ingram Micro executive director of cloud services Lee Welch said the new partnership with ESET will ensure Australian resellers have access to an even greater range of security solutions.

“Security is always top of mind for responsible Australian organisations and ESET invests in research and development globally to ensure it is ahead of the curve. Its products are both effective and unobtrusive, so that people can get on with their jobs safe in the knowledge that their systems and data are well protected,” Welch said.

“Partnering with ESET means we can ensure our channel community has access to some of the best security products available in the Australian market. In addition, ESET is contributing to our expanding security ecosystem by joining a growing number of world-class cyber security offerings that are available across our greater business, including Marketplace.”

ESET Australian country manager Kelly Johnson said the vendor is excited to be working with Ingram Micro to assist the channel community in providing security solutions for their end-user customers.

“Ingram Mico’s extensive partner network, combined with its proven channel expertise, will provide ESET with the opportunity to extend its offering throughout Australia. We are excited to be working with them on a range of initiatives that will help ensure the reseller community is well supported,” Johnson said.